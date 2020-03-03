Extruded Polystyrene Market To See Strong Growth and Business Scope During 2020 to 2027 | Key Players: DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Ravago Greece Grouc
Extruded polystyrene is also a thermoplastic polymer made from polystyrene. Extruded polystyrene has a closed cell structure and offers higher mechanical performance. Extruded polystyrene is more expensive as compared to expanded polystyrene (EPS). Extruded polystyrene has a wide variety of applications and it can be used for the insulation of buildings, roofs and concrete floors. This materias can be also used in crafts and model building, in particular architectural models.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
2. Synthos
3. Kingspan Group
4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
5. Owens Corning
6. Saint-Gobain
7. Ravago Greece Grou
8. Versalis S.p.A.
9. Knauf Insulation
10. Technonicol Corporation
What insights readers can gather from the Extruded Polystyrene Market report?
- A critical study of the Extruded Polystyrene Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Extruded Polystyrene Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Extruded Polystyrene landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
