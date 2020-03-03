Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Overview by Share Revenue, Key Company’s Profiles, Top Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market is expected to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 35,818.9 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018-2025.

The government initiatives to increase number of clinical trial participant as well as increasing number of clinical trials in the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and extensive competition among CROs are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

Leading Comapines:

1.IQVIA

2. PAREXEL International Corporation

3. Syneos Health

4. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

5. PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

6. Charles River

7. ICON plc

8. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

9. WuXi AppTec

10. Medpace

The Contract research organizations (CROs) include the services such as medicine and disease coding, project management, data entry & validation, clinical trial data management among others. The CROs by type, the dominance of clinical trials services segment attributes to the alleviation from large costs that are incurred by the companies for in-house activities, long duration of clinical trial phase, globalization of clinical trials, increasing number of drug discovery procedures, use of e-clinical facilities for data optimization, record & validation, and others.

The global CROs market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of type is segmented into early phase services, clinical research services, laboratory services, and post-approval services. Clinical trial services segment led the market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the easy availability as well as affordability. On the other hand, laboratory services are expected to grow with a rapid CAGR owing to collect, combine and report the trials data from different clinical sites.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Contract Research Organization Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Contract Research Organization Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

