Cloud Microservices Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025

The following manufacturers are covered:

AWS

CA Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

Macaw Software

Unifyed

RoboMQ

Idexcel

Weaveworks

Contino

OpenLegacy

CoScale

Software AG

Netifi

TCS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segment by Application

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and ITes

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

