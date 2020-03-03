Ceramic Balls Market expected to generate revenue of US$ 892.2 million by 2027

Rising demand from the Europe region will escalate the Ceramic Balls Market at a CAGR of 8.1%

Latest market study on “Ceramic Balls Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material (Zirconia, Silicon, Alumina, and Others); Function (Active and Inert); and Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Chemical, and Others)”, The Global Ceramic Balls Market is accounted to US$ 442.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 892.2 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Ceramic Balls Market : Company Profiles

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd.

Coorstek Inc.

Axens

Metalball

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd

Global Precision Ball & Roller

Fineway Inc.

Industrie Bitossi

Ceramic balls market is segmented on the basis of application into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. The aerospace manufacturers rely on ceramic balls for various applications such as gyroscopes (gyros), navigation systems, flow meters, avionic instruments, and other aerospace parts.

The primary application of ceramic balls in the aerospace industry includes turbine engines and transmissions. The airplanes require optimal weight capacities to enhance flight dynamics and acceleration. Ceramic balls are lightweight and vacuum-compatible which make them ideal for aerospace applications. Thus, owing to the high performance of the ceramic ball in the aerospace industry, the demand for ceramic balls is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

