Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025
The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) market. The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Teijin
Mitsubishi Rayon
SABIC
Toray Industries
SGL Group
Solvay
Hexcel
Formosa Plastics
A&P Technology
Hyosung
Nippon Graphite Fiber
Quickstep Technologies
Holding Company Composite (HCC)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thermosetting CRFPs
Thermoplastic CRFPs
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Sports and Leisure
Construction
Wind Power Industry
Other
