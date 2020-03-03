Bioplastic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

“According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Bioplastic Packaging – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025″, the global Bioplastic Packaging market is expected to reach US$ 23.4 Billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025.”

The growth in the Asia Pacific region is highly attributed to factors such as banning the usage of plastic bags in 2009 and 2011. Other countries in the region that have taxes or bans in place include Cambodia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Taiwan, and Malaysia among others.

The global bioplastic packaging market is experiencing a high growth owing to increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics, surge in need for sustainable packaging solution, and rising government support for the incorporation of bioplastic in packaging. Moreover, the development of new technology and processes and the emergence of novel bioplastic materials are expected to the market growth during the forecast period.

Bioplastic Packaging Market : Company Profiles

o Braskem S.A.

o Arkema Group

o The Dow Chemical Company

o BASF SE

o Cardia Bioplastics

o Corbion N.V.

o Evonik Industries AG

o Koninklijke DSM N.V.

o NatureWorks LLC

o Novamont S.p.A.

The global bioplastic packaging market has been segmented based on end-user, i.e., blends, polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate, polyhydroxyalkanoates, polyethylene, and others. The physical, as well as chemical properties of bioplastic materials, differs from each other based on flexibility, durability, water and heat resistance, and biodegradability among others.

