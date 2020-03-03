Ayurvedic Market to See Incredible Growth during 2018 – 2026
Global Ayurvedic Market was value US$ 4.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.9Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.14%.
Ayurveda is an Indian system of medicine derived from â€˜Ayurvedicâ€™ natural herbs & is a form of alternative medicine. Nearly 75% of people in India use some form of traditional medicine, a category that includes Ayurveda.
Some of the driving factors favouring the market growth include growing demand for natural and organic products, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for ayurvedic cosmetics products, expanding medical tourism through the globe. Organic skincare products are achieving fast grip and the market is expected to expand even further.
Furthermore, to expanding consumer base, anti-wrinkle & anti-ageing creams are projected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of stringent regulations and optimum therapeutics, lack of a killer instinct in the ayurvedic industry are some of the key barrier or restraint which is limiting the market size. Moreover, practical developments in ayurvedic medicines will offer great investment opportunities for players in the ayurvedic market.
Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4073
Personal care products segment is leading the ayurvedic market globally due to increasing awareness of personal care products, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, and improved the purchasing power of women, promises moving times for the personal care industry. The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market owing to the presence of established ayurvedic manufacturing units.
Retail sales are dominating the ayurvedic market. Retail is the process of selling ayurvedic product or services to customers through multiple channels of distribution to earn a profit. Retailers satisfy demand identified over a supply chain.
Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the market due to their rich tradition of herbal medicines led by India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and others. India is the largest market and accounts for almost US$ 1200Mn in terms of market value. India exports of Ayurvedic drugs was estimated to be around. US$ 65Mn in 2017. The main exports of Indian Ayurveda include Senna & Psyllium.
Global ayurvedic market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/4073
Some of the key players operating in global ayurvedic market, Patanjali, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd., WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Lotus Herbals, Khadi Natural, Surya Herbal Limited.
Scope of Global Ayurvedic Market
Global Ayurvedic Market, by Mode of sales
Retail Sale
Online Sale
Global Ayurvedic Market, by Product
Personal Care Products
Hair Care & Fragrances
Skin Care
Oral Care
Make-Up
Healthcare Products
Ayurvedic Medicines
Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Global Ayurvedic Market, by Application
Cancer Treatments
Respiratory Disorders
Mental Health
Nervous System Disorders
Diabetes
Skin Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Autoimmune Diseases
Other Applications
Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/4073/Single
Global Ayurvedic Market, by Distribution channel
Supermarkets
Pharmacy & Drug Stores
Direct Selling
Beauty Salons
Specialty Stores
Internet Retailing
Departmental Stores
Other Distribution Channels
Global Ayurvedic Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key players operating in Ayurvedic Market
Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited
Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd
WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd
Lotus Herbals
Khadi Natural
Surya Herbal Limited
Maxcure Nutracedics Ltd.
Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd.
AVA Products & Services
Vicco Laboratories
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.
Forest Essentials
Dabur India Ltd.
The Himalaya Drug Company
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
Hamdard Laboratories
Emami Ltd.
Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
BACFO Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Charak Pharma
Ayurvedic LifeStyles Inc.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Automotive Cabin AC Filters Market by Type and Application to 2018 – 2025 - March 3, 2020
- Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2018 to 2025 - March 3, 2020
- Stair Lift Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2018-2025) - March 3, 2020