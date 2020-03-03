Antibacterial Drugs Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026
Global antibacterial drugs market was valued US$ 26.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 34.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.29 % during a forecast period.
Growth in old population, rising demand for efficient & affordable antibacterial drugs and increasing number of multi-drug resistant bacterial strains are some of the key factors that are driving the global antibacterial drugs market.
High prevalence of infectious diseases, increased research and development activities, product differentiation through various methods, and rise government support is boosting the growth of the market. The growing number of product approval and subsequent launch of the products is the main factor expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Reduced time for action and fewer side effects are projected to offer a good opportunity for growth of the antibacterial drugs market. However, the rise in drug-resistant species, a launch of the generic drugs, and patent expiry are limiting the growth of the market.
Retail pharmacies segment accounts for a major revenue share of the global antibacterial drugs market owing to the providing advice about health issues, symptoms & medications in response to customer inquiries, recruiting, training & managing staff, and treating prescriptions & dispensing medication.
Penicillin is a group of antibiotics, which contain penicillin G, penicillin V, procaine penicillin, and benzathine penicillin. Penicillin antibiotics are amongst the first medications to be in effect against many bacterial infections caused by staphylococci and streptococci.
The cephalosporins are a class of Î²-lactam antibiotics, which is originally derived from the fungus Acremonium. Cephalosporins drugs are used to treat bacterial infections including ear & skin infections, pneumonia, kidney & bone infections, sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhoea, and strep throat & other throat infections.
Cell wall biosynthesis inhibitors (CBIs) is one of the most effective mechanism of antibiotics and the most extensively used class of antibiotics. However, this mechanism of antibiotics is not received impunity from resistance development.
North America is leading the global antibacterial drugs market in terms of revenue owing to the presence of significant market players in the region. Europe accounts for second-largest revenue share in the global antibacterial drugs market, followed by Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa respectively. The Asia Pacific is estimated to register comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of bacterial infections.
Key player operating in the global antibacterial drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.
The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.
The Scope of Global Antibacterial Drugs Market:
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class:
Penicillins
Cephalosporins
Quinolone
Aminoglycosides
Monobactams
Carbapenems
Macrolides
Other Drug Class
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Mechanism:
Cell Wall Synthesis inhibitors
Protein Synthesis inhibitors
Nucleic Acid inhibitors
Folic Acid synthesis inhibitors
Mycolic Acid synthesis inhibitors
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Route of Administration:
Oral
Topical
Parenteral
Other Route of Administration
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
Online Sales
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Player Operating In the Global Antibacterial Drugs Market:
Pfizer, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Novartis AG
Eli Lilly & Company
Johnson & Johnson
Sanofi
AstraZeneca plc.
Bayer AG
Abbott Laboratories
Daiichi Sankyo Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Allergen Plc.
