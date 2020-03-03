Air Gun Market Analysis and Forecasts by drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend to 2027

The global air gun market accounted for US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 3,897.0 Mn by 2027.

The global air gun market is experiencing a stable growth in the current scenario as well as anticipated to continue its growth in the forecast period. The market for air gun involves a number of tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies globally which capitalizes considerable amounts with an objective to design and manufacture air pistols and air rifles along with its accessories such as scopes, sights, mounts, binoculars, compressors, and others. The constant increase in the number of sporting events as well as the growing interest of civilians for animal hunting is paving the path for air gun market in the current scenario. Moreover, the air gun market is experiencing steady growth through strategic partnerships, new product development, collaborations, and strategic acquisitions to boost the air gun market

The air gun market is occupied with large numbers of established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The key companies functioning in the market include Feinwerkbau GmbH, Morini Competition Arm SA, Smith & Wesson, Air force Airguns, Velocity Outdoor Inc., Carl Walther GmbH., Daisy Outdoor Products Inc., Sport Manufacturing Group Inc., GAMO Outdoor S.L.U, and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., among others.

The air gun market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North America region holds the highest market share while, APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The region organizes huge continental multi-sports events across various countries, such as China, South Korea, Australia, and India. These sports events create huge opportunity for air gun manufacturers to develop new and advanced air rifles and pistols to meet the requirement of players and help them achieve their targets. The growing interest of young generation toward shooting games is one of the significant driver for the growth of the air gun market in the region. Furthermore, favorable upsurge in the economic structure in many Asian countries has enhanced the military expenditure in recent years.

The report segments the global air gun market as follows:

Global Air Gun Market – By Product

Rifle

Pistol

Global Air Gun Market – By Ammunition Type

Airgun Pellets

Airgun BBs

Big Bore Pellets

Hunting Pellets

Cleaning Pellets

Others

Global Air Gun Market – By Accessories

Scopes

Sights

Mounts

Binoculars

Compressors

Others

Global Air Gun Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

APAC Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

SAM Brazil Rest of SAM



