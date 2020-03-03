Additive Manufacturing Market forecasted to reach US$ 36.61 Billion by 2027

“The global additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027 and forecasted to reach US$ 36.61 Bn by the year 2027 from US$ 8.4 Bn.”

The global additive manufacturing market is experiencing steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for additive manufacturing consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced solutions to the manufacturers.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001350/

Additive Manufacturing Market : Company Profiles

3D Systems, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

3T RPD, LTD.

Arcam AB

EOS GmbH

3D Hubs B.V.

ENVISIONTEC, INC.

ProtoCAM

Sciaky, Inc.

GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

The global market for additive manufacturing is segmented on the basis of material, technology, and end user. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, ceramics, and others.

Therefore, the additive manufacturing market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user into automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001350/

Reasons To Access: