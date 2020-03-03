2020- 2027 Indoor Location Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top Key Players BROADCOM, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Geomoby, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Infsoft GmbH, Micello

Latest market study on “Indoor location Market to 2027 by Deployment Type (On-Premise and On-Cloud); by Technology (Tags, Nodes, Ultra-Wideband, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Visible Light Communication and Radiofrequency Identification); by Components ( Hardware, Software and Services); by Application (Remote Monitoring, Customer Experience Management, Inventory Management, Emergency Response Management, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Risk Management, Predictive Asset Analytics and Others) and Verticals (Hospitality, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Entertainment, Public Buildings, Manufacturing and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the indoor location market is estimated to reach US$ 24,601.1 million by 2027 from US$ 3,493.8 million in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The implementation of indoor location system has recently witnessed a significant adoption in diverse verticals ranging from manufacturing to logistics to security to sports. The growth in adoption of indoor location system is attributed to several factors such as widespread availability of low-cost sensors and tags, the sophistication of the sensing and connectivity capabilities in devices that do not impact battery life, and the introduction of open ecosystems that allow organizations to construct more flexible business models without locking them into hardware or software.

There has been constant development in indoor location industry. For instance, Here company enhanced its HERE Positioning by integrating it with GiPStech’s inertial sensors technology. The advancement is expected to provide enhanced smartphone experience for users when they are locating themselves. Also, Zebra Technologies introduced PS20, a new Android-based mobile barcode scanner that allows shoppers to pay for items without going through traditional checkout. The device supports Visible Light Communication (VLC) that can transmit location data with the help of fluorescent light to create indoor position systems.

Some of the key companies operating in indoor location market across the globe include BROADCOM, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Geomoby, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Infsoft GmbH, Micello Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Senion, Sensware Ltd., Sonitor Technologies, Spreo, STMicroelectronics, and Zebra Technologies Corporation among various other leading market players. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global Indoor location market as follows:

Global Indoor Location Market – By Deployment Type



Cloud

On-premise

Global Indoor Location Market – By Technology



Tags

Nodes

Ultra-Wideband

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Visual Light Communication

RFID

Others

Global Indoor Location Market – By Components



Hardware

Software

Services

Global Indoor Location Market – By Application

Remote Monitoring

Customer Experience Management

Inventory Management

Emergency Response Management

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Risk Management

Predictive Asset Analytics

Others

Global Indoor Location Market – By Vertical

Hospitality

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Entertainment

Public Buildings

Manufacturing

Others

