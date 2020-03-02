Thin Film Encapsulation Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players 2018 – 2026

According to a recent report General market trends, the Thin Film Encapsulation economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Thin Film Encapsulation market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Competitive Outlook

Light onto the throws Business prospects of players operating in the Thin Film Encapsulation industry. Preferred marketing channels the product pricing plans and product portfolio of prominent players, and market presence of each provider is included in the accounts. The dominant players covered in the report contain Business 2 Company, Company 3, and Business 4.

Regional Assessment

The market study that is introduced sheds light on the market Scenario in regional markets. Additionally, the governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of this Thin Film Encapsulation market in every region’s effect is examined in the report.

market segmented into plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), inkjet printing, and others. Plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) is one of the techniques permitting industrial-scale deposition of good-quality insulating films, such as silicon nitride and silicon oxide with good adhesion. PECVD is cost-effective for mass production and can be executed at low temperatures. The thin-film encapsulation market has been segmented on the basis of application into flexible lighting products, OLED displays, photovoltaic solar cells, thin-film batteries, and others. OLED displays perceived high demand for thin-film encapsulation (TFE) materials during forecast period. LG Chem and Samsung SDI develop thin-film encapsulation materials for OLED displays. These companies are also working with thin-film encapsulation apparatus dealers such as Applied Materials and Kateeva. By geographical region, the global thin film encapsulation market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Many market players have an optimistic outlook for the thin-film encapsulation market in Asia Pacific due to the presence of industry-leading clients, such as LG Display and Samsung. The Europe region has presence of OLED lighting manufacturing companies, and North America has presence of various solar cell developers. The growth of the market in Europe is driven by factors including the increasing adoption of OLED lighting solutions in the automotive industry and government support initiatives for OLED lighting research. OSRAM is a leading player in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, investments, and partnerships & developments are the key policies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the market. The leading suppliers of thin-film encapsulation equipment and materials in the market are Meyer Burger (Switzerland), LG Chem (South Korea), Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Applied Materials (US), AMS Technologies (Germany), Samsung SDI, 3M (US), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Kateeva (US), Aixtron (Germany), Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Toray Industries (Japan), and Bystronic Glass (Germany). Key innovators profiled in this report include Encapsulix (France), Beneq (Finland), Lotus Applied Technology (US), Picodeon (Finland), and Vitriflex (US).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

