Success Case Study Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

“Success Case Study: White Claw” is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of White Claw hard seltzer in US. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.

White Claw is the US’s leading hard seltzer beer brand. The brand has captured the health and wellness consumer trend influencing non-alcoholic beverages and adapted the key health attributes into the alcoholic beverage creating a new concept – spiked sparkling water. This case study explores how the brand captures the Millennials in the US and how to develop a successful innovation.

Scope

– White Claw captured a trend from soft drinks, where Millennials let health and wellness guide their drink choices. It created a new alcoholic beverage that caters to this need.

– “Craft” is one of the trending styles in the US alcoholic beverage sector, finding success from beer to spirits. White Claw is an aspirational brand, but is approachable rather than being positioned as a drink for connoisseurs, helping it to appeal to a wide range of drinkers.

– Spiked sparkling water can be accepted as a new drink concept in the US as well as new markets, such as Europe, with new product launches expected in 2020.

