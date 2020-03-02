Solar Water Disinfection Market Trends, Key Developments and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Solar Water Disinfection market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Solar Water Disinfection market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

On the basis of solution, the global Solar Water Disinfection market report covers the following solutions:

Segmentation

The global solar water disinfection market is segmented on the basis of methodology, application, and geography. On the basis of methodology for treating the contaminated water, the market can be segmented into effects of electricity, ultraviolet radiation, and heat. The electricity enabled solar disinfection utilizes electricity produced with the help of photovoltaic cells to purify water. The thermal water disinfection method utilizes solar energy to heat water. The heat from the infrared radiations can be accumulated using the solar heat collectors. The ultraviolet radiation method involves the utilization of sunlight and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to purify the water.

The solar water disinfection equipment provides economical and eco-friendly techniques for water purification. These equipment are suitable to be used in refugee camps and disaster relief situations to provide potable water to the afflicted population. However, solar water disinfection equipment are not effective to be used against non-biological agents such as toxic chemicals and metals.

Global Solar Water Disinfection Market: Regional Outlook

The global solar water disinfection market is analyzed based on the areas where solar water disinfection equipment can be used. The regions with high concentration of polluted water are the potential growth areas of the solar water disinfection market. The major areas include the Honduras and El Salvador in North America; Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nepal in Asia Pacific; Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, DR Congo, and Kenya in Rest of the World region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles leading players in the global solar water disinfection market, namely Trunz Water Systems, Puralytics, Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC, Wyckomar Inc., and EAWC Technologies. Each of the companies is profiled for their attributes of business positioning, technological developments, product portfolio and specifications, and financial standing.

