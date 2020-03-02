SOC as a Service Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Alert Logic, AT T Cybersecurity, AQM, Arctic Wolf, Blackstratus, Cygilant, ESDS Software, Netmagic Solutions, Proficio, Suma Soft Wolf

SOC as a Service Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of SOC as a Service Market.

SOC as a service is a cloud-based service that supports enterprises outsource the entire security operation, such as managing endpoints, network, application, database, and server’s websites. SOC as a service delivers the necessary cybersecurity skills essential to combat sophisticated cyber-attacks. It provides excellent response and detection services for mitigating risks at an initial stage. SOC as a service provider, comprises of an enthusiastic team of information security experts that are responsible for monitoring and analyzing and the organization’s security posture 24/7.

The increasing demand for cryptanalysis, network security, and malware reverse engineering to inspect network incidence are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the SOC as a service market. However, lack of knowledge of various security operations is the major factor restraining the growth of the SOC as a service market. Technologies involving blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for cybersecurity has given a boost to the SOC as a service market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the SOC as a Service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from SOC as a Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SOC as a Service market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ALERT LOGIC INC.

AT T CYBERSECURITY

AQM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

ARCTIC WOLF NETWORKS INC.

BLACKSTRATUS

CYGILANT INC.

ESDS SOFTWARE SOLUTION PVT. LTD.

NETMAGIC SOLUTIONS

PROFICIO

SUMA SOFT

The “Global SOC as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the SOC as a Service market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, application, and geography. The global SOC as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SOC as a Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global SOC as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, service type, offering type, application area, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as prevention service, detection service, incident response service. On the basis of offering type, the market is segmented as fully managed, co-managed or hybrid. On the basis of application area, the market is segmented as network security, endpoint security, application security, database security, others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting SOC as a Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global SOC as a Service Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SOC as a Service market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall SOC as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the SOC as a Service Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the SOC as a Service Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of SOC as a Service Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global SOC as a Service Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

