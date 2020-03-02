Roofing Systems Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027

Growing urbanization and infrastructure development are increasing demand for the roofing system market globally. The roofing system offers benefits, such as has long term durability, fire protection, and multilayer protection. Also, it can withstand temperature fluctuation, water resistance. This factor is boosting the demand for the roofing system market. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and among others, fuel the growth of the market.

Increasing the use of sustainable building material drives the growth of the roofing system market. The key factors driving the growth of the roofing systems market are longer lifespan, safety, durability, energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and less maintenance. However, the leakage, corrosion, expansion, and contraction are the major restraint for the growth of the roofing system market. Increasing awareness regarding the use of roofing systems to reduce carbon footprint by decreasing energy consumption is expected to drive the growth of the roofing system market.

The “Global Roofing Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the roofing systems with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of roofing systems market with detailed market segmentation by material, product, construction type, end-user and geography. The global roofing systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading roofing systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the roofing systems market.

The global roofing systems market is segmented on the basis of material, product, construction type, and end-user. On the basis of material the market is segmented as asphalt, clay, concrete, metal, plastic, others. On the basis of product the market is segmented as shingles and plates, tiles, others. On the basis of construction type the market is segmented as new constructions, reform construction. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global roofing systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The roofing systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting roofing systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the roofing systems market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the roofing systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from roofing systems are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for roofing systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the roofing systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key roofing systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Atlas Roofing Corporation

– Berkshire Hathaway

– Boral Limited

– Braas Monier Building Group SA

– Carlisle Companies Incorporated

– CSR Limited

– Etex Group NV

– Owens Corning

– Saint-Gobain

– Siam Cement Group

