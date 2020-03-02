Pumped-Storage Hydroelectricity Market to Witness Steady Expansion During2018 – 2028

Global Pumped-Storage Hydroelectricity Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

companies currently operational in the global pumped-storage hydroelectricity market, including their market share and strategic developments. By technology, the market can be segmented into single reversible pump turbine and separate pump and turbine generators. The end use application of pumped storage hydroelectricity can be segmented on the basis of the service they provide. Some of the services provided by pumped storage hydro are energy balancing, stability, storage capacity and ancillary grid services.

Global Pumped-Storage Hydroelectricity Market: Prospects and Inhibitors

The increasing demand for energy storage systems and the emergence of ancillary services are two of the primary driving factors of the pumped-storage hydroelectricity market. In the recent times, increased importance has been given to stable form of energy, and technological advancements has made pumped-storage hydroelectricity serve the demand efficiently. Other factors favoring the global pumped-storage hydroelectricity market include the need for alternative energy sources with black start capabilities, reactive power generation, and the assurance to operate as a spinning reserve. Conversely, the availability of large bodies of water along with a height variation between the two reservoirs are noted by the report as two primary restraining factors over the market. However, this barrier can be overcome via man-made alterations to the topography, which also helps in desired size and height measurements.

Europe currently serves the maximum demand, especially from the country-wide markets of the U.K., Switzerland, Austria, and Italy. Asia Pacific market is driven by Japan while the U.S. contributes nearly 95% of the demand from the North American region.

Alstom, First Hydro, Exelon, Voith and J-Power are some of the key players in pumped-storage hydroelectricity market.

