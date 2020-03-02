Printed Electronics Market Trends Analysis 2019-2027

Global Printed Electronics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Printed Electronics industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Printed Electronics as well as some small players.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report

Some of the major companies involved in the printed electronics market include Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), T+ink, Inc. (The U.S.), NovaCentrix (The U.S.), Optomec Inc. (The U.S.), Xerox Corporation (The U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (The U.S.), Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc. (The U.S.), Intrinsiq Materials, Inc. (The U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung &Co. KG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan) andÃÂ Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

The printed electronics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Printed Electronics Market by Materials

Substances Organic materials Polymers Papers Others Inorganic Materials Silicon Glass Others

Inks Dielectric Inks Conductive Inks Others



Global Printed Electronics Market by Technology

Flexography

Ink-jet printing

Gravure printing

Screen printing

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market by Application

Automotive

Retail and packaging

Electronics

Display

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market by Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

ÃÂ Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



