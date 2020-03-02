Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Portable Gas Chromatograph market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Portable Gas Chromatograph market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increasing investments by various governments and rise in public sector funding on the application of chromatography in different end-use industries are the crucial factors driving the growth of the portable gas chromatograph market. Coupled with this, recent product enhancements leading to equipment getting more portable and multi-functional, is expected to stimulate the demand for portable gas chromatograph for various applications, especially in food testing.

The portable gas chromatograph market players are likely to witness challenges due to the high cost of equipment and the need for professional expertise to operate modern portable gas chromatographs, particularly field gas chromatograms. Analysts have noted that increasing government concerns for environmental safety have led to new applications of portable gas chromatographs in environmental biosciences; this has opened up lucrative growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the demand for autosamplers, such as process integrated gas chromatographs, is expected to provide momentum to the growth of the portable gas chromatograph market.

Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Regional Outlook

The major regions in the portable gas chromatograph market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a prominent region in the market portable gas chromatograph. The developments in this region are driven by the high awareness of portable gas chromatograph technologies for various end-use industries and rising investment in new product developments in countries such as South Korea and India. Technology advancements in developed regions, such as Europe and North America, are the factors expected to offer immense growth opportunities to market players in these regions.

Portable Gas Chromatograph Market: Competitive Landscape

The key strategies adopted by players to consolidate their market shares are mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships, and agreements. Major companies operating in the portable gas chromatograph market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Emersion Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Seimens AG, SRI Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vernier Software & Technology, LLC, and Elster Group GmbH.

