Nutraceuticals Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2028

The worldwide market for Nutraceuticals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nutraceuticals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

prominent players in the global nutraceuticals market are emphasizing on the advancements in the technology and expand the application base are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global nutraceuticals market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income of consumers in developing economies is projected to contribute widely towards the overall development of the market in the forecast period.

Global Nutraceuticals Market: Regional Outlook

In the last few years, North America led the global nutraceuticals market and is anticipated to remain the topmost position across the forecast period. The increasing percentage of the health conscious population, boosting the demand of nutraceuticals is expected to supplement the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Moreover, the rising contribution from the U.S. and Canada is estimated to contribute towards the development of the market.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to account for a significant share of the global nutraceuticals market and attain a second position in the next few years. The rising growth of this region can be attributed to the growing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods from the emerging economies in this region. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the rising participation in various sports are some of the other factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future.

Global Nutraceuticals Market: Competitive Analysis

According to the research study, the global nutraceuticals market is consolidated in nature, owing to the presence of a few players who are anticipated to account for a key share of the overall market in the coming years. The rising number of mergers and acquisitions and collaborations are predicted to enhance the competition among the leading players throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of the product portfolio in order to attract a large percentage of consumers is anticipated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Some of the leading players operating in the nutraceuticals market across the globe are E. I. du Pont de Nemours, General Mills, Inc., Groupe Danone S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and Royal DSM N.V. The rise in the number of players estimated to enter the global market in the coming years is anticipated to expand the application base of nutraceuticals, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

