Non-Woven Fabrics Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2026 | Autotech Nonwovens, Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Park Non Woven

Global Non-woven Fabrics Market is accounted for $41473.88 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $78023.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increase of modern healthcare in developing markets, rising demand from automotive and construction sectors of emerging economies and grow in awareness of environmentally friendly fabrics are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, huge production price of non-woven fabrics and availability of raw materials are negatively impacting the market growth. Rise in importance of geotextiles provides and proliferation of new technologies provides opportunities over the forecast.

Based on technology, dry-laid segment is driven by the increase in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization. Dry-Laid is widely used in personal, wipes and packaging industry. It is mainly produced by using staple fibers and natural or manmade. This technology leads to low cost and faster belt speed. Manufacturers are using polypropylene for producing dry laid nonwoven, due to the high yield, i.e. fiber per kilogram. They are formed by laying the fibres in the form of a web using techniques such as carding or air-laying and then bonding the fibres together by using any of the bonding techniques.

By application, hygiene segment is anticipated to grow due to the increasing hygiene and health concerns is driving the market. Baby diapers, adult incontinence products, training pants, sanitary napkins and lens tissues are applications in hygiene segment. Manufacturers are using different types of nonwovens to produce various absorbent hygiene products, where it comes in direct contact with the body. To provide safety for sensitive skin, nonwoven fabric provides comfortable and soft touch to the products. Growing demand for providing extensive care for infants, baby hygiene products are being used widely across countries.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume. The commissioning of additional capacities, increased demand for baby care products and rise in the production of nonwoven fabric are factors favoring the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in Non-woven Fabrics market include Fitesa, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Toray, Ahlstrom Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens, Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Park Non Woven Pvt Ltd, Cygnusgroup, Admire Fiber Tex Pvt. Ltd, Eximius Incorporation, Ginni Filaments Ltd., JP Non-Wovens, Global Nonwovens, Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd and Pegas Nonwovens SA.

Technologies Covered:

-Spunmelt

-Wet-Laid

-Dry-Laid

-Other Technologies

Functions Covered:

-Non-Disposable

-Disposable

Materials Covered:

-Bi-Component (BICO)

-Polypropylene (PP)

-Rayon

-Wood Pulp

-Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

-Polyethylene (PE)

-Other Materials

Applications Covered:

-Automotive

-Filtration

-Hygiene

-Upholstery

-Wipes

-Construction

-Textiles

-Healthcare

-Other Applications

