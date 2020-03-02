Mobile Device Processor Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025

Global Mobile Device Processor Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Mobile Device Processor market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Mobile Device Processor market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

The global vendors for mobile device processor include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, MediaTek Inc., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics, and others.

With the continues advancements going on in the technologically adaptive world every player is coming up with the next generation processors with improved performance as well as speed for sustaining in the global competition.

In February 2018, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 for the mobile platform. This new advancement from the company is aimed at delivering improved camera, device performance and power management, and other feature improvements for the mobile devices.

Global Mobile Device Processor Market: Region wise outlook

The global market for mobile device processor is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market due to the higher rapid adoption of advanced processors in this region. APEJ and China market is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased production of smartphones and tablets in this region driven by increasing population and disposable income in this region. MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Mobile Device Processor Segments

Global Mobile Device Processor Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Mobile Device Processor Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Mobile Device Processor Market

Global Mobile Device Processor Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Mobile Device Processor Market

Mobile Device Processor Technology

Value Chain of Mobile Device Processor

Global Mobile Device Processor Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Mobile Device Processor includes

North America Mobile Device Processor Market US Canada

Latin America Mobile Device Processor Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Mobile Device Processor Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Mobile Device Processor Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Mobile Device Processor Market India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan Mobile Device Processor Market

China Mobile Device Processor Market

Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Processor Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market

