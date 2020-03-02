Lip Fillers Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018 – 2028

Global Lip Fillers Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

leading vendors in the global lip fillers market are:

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Huadong Medicine Ltd)

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Nestle Skin Health (Galderma)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD.

Global Lip Fillers Market: Key Trends

Social Media Influencing People on a Larger for Lip Augmentation Procedures

In this era of technology, we all are highly connected different social media sites that keeps us hooked for hours. Moreover, the presence of large number of influencers’ online guiding people on numerous things is considered one of the significant factor driving growth in the lip fillers market. For players developing lip fillers have also started connecting with influencers have huge viewer base to sale their products. This is a new strategy used by the players to increase their user base.

Side Effects of Lip Augmentation Likely to Deter Market Growth

There are several cases in which people getting lip augmentation faced serious side effects that includes prolonged swelling, lip asymmetry, infection, and lumps and irregularities in the lips. There also chances of getting infection in blood vessel that can lead to tissue loss. These factors are highly important for the stakeholders to resolve, as it may cause threat to market’s growth.

Global Lip Fillers Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on the regional growth, countries in Asia Pacific region are expected to lead the global lip fillers market in the coming years. Consumers in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan are highly in favor of lip augmentation. In these countries, high importance is given to physical beauty that makes these regions nearly gold mines for lip fillers manufacturers.

The global lip fillers market has been segmented as below:

Type

PTFE(Polytetrafluoroethylene)

PVDF(Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

FEP(Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene)

ETFE(Polyethylenetetrafluoroethylene)

PCTFE(Polychlorotrifluoroethylene)

PVF(Polyvinylfluoride)

Other

End use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Personal Care

Others

