Lighting Products Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the U.S. product lighting market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in the U.S. and recent key developments initiated by them in lighting product market. The comprehensive lighting product market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the U.S. lighting product market growth.

The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Wal-Mart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sam\’s Club, Costco, Menards are some of the major players operating within the U.S. lighting product market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of the company profiling.

The U.S. Lighting Product Market

By Product

By Standalone Type LED Tubes & Bulbs T8 LED tubes & bulbs Others(Incandescent, High Intensity Discharge)

By Lighting Fixture Ceiling Fixtures Recessed Lighting Fixture Strip Light Fixture Others (Chandeliers, Pendants, etc.)



By Application

Residential Lighting Table Lamp Floor Lamp Desk Lamp Others

Commercial Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Outdoor Lighting (Street Lights, Parking Garage, Landscape, etc.)ÃÂ

By Retailers

The Home Depot

Lowes

Target

Wal-Mart

Bed Bath & Beyond

Sam\’s Club

Costco

Menards

