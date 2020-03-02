Leading Manufacturers and their Strategies to see Distinctly Growth in Yogurt Culture Market by 2023

PMR’s report on global Yogurt Culture market

The global market of Yogurt Culture is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

The Yogurt Culture market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period.

Market Participants

The manufacturers operating the business of yogurt culture are BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK food enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., DSM Group, Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, and Sacco System among the others in the yogurt culture market.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Yogurt Culture Market

The manufacturers of yogurt culture are continuously innovating the yogurt cultures which can provide the perfect balance between creaminess and taste in the yogurt for the fine experience of the consumers. The manufacturers are also innovating their products to increase the shelf life of the yogurt culture.

The consumers are demanding for the authentic products that add the value to their healthy lifestyle coupled with the indulgence experience. The consumers are seeking for the mild flavor yogurts with the same traditional aroma of the yogurt. The manufacturers of the yogurt culture have the lucrative opportunity to produces such yogurt culture blends that satisfies these trend and demand of the consumers. These yogurt cultures can be used for the application such as breakfast yogurt and yogurt drinks taken as a high protein snack.

The consumers are reducing their sugar content in the dairy products. The clean label is the new sign of a healthy product. Approximately half of the yogurt consumers choose yogurt with a short ingredient list over the one with a long list. Thus the manufactures of yogurt culture need to innovate the products with minimum ingredients that consumers can easily understand the content of the product. The demand for the improved texture and flavor in the yogurt is increasing and hence the manufacturer need to innovate and launch the yogurt cultures that can match the flavor and texture expectations of the consumers. Many consumers consider that homemade yogurt is healthier. They are producing their yogurts by using different types of yogurt cultures. The manufactures of yogurt culture have the opportunity to identify and develop the yogurt cultures that can satisfy the needs of the consumers for the homemade yogurts.

