Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces | Hydrogenics, Fuelcell Energy , Doosan Fuel Cell, ClearEdge Power

The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market is accounted for $476.78 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $55,061.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 69.5% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive and residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, the high cost of switching to this technology and reduced hydrogen refilling stations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, expanding the take-up of novel techniques for the decrease in fuel costs among the fuel makers is providing ample growth opportunities for the market.

Major market player included in this report are: Toshiba Corporation, Sunrise Power, SFC Energy AG, Plug Power Inc, Pearl Hydrogen, Panasonic Corporation, Nedstack Fuel Cells Technology B.V., Intelligent Energy, Hyster-Yale Group, Hydrogenics, Fuelcell Energy , Doosan Fuel Cell, ClearEdge Power , Ballard Power and AFC Energy PLC.

A hydrogen fuel cell is a device that changes over hydrogen and oxygen into water, and all the while produces electricity. In a hydrogen fuel cells device, the flow of chemicals into cells is continuous, thereby ensuring that the battery does not go dead. Hydrogen fuel cells are being used as an alternative fuel in automobiles, in portable power systems, and also for power generation.

