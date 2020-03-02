Helium Leak Test System Market Expected to Garner $ USD XX Billion
PMR’s report on global Helium Leak Test System market
The global market of Helium Leak Test System is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Helium Leak Test System market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Helium Leak Test System market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
The Helium Leak Test System market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.
Segmentation
The global helium leak test system market can be segmented on the basis of the number of chambers in the whole system:
- Single chambered
- Double chambered
- Multi-chambered
It can also be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:
- Automobiles
- Aerospace & Aeronautics
- Quick connectors and fitting
- Construction
- Medical
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Food & Beverages
- Electronics
- Power Generation & Power Plants
- Oil & Gas Industry (Fuel pipes)
- Cogeneration Stations
- Cryogenics
- Heat Treating and Brazing
Helium Leak Test System Market: Segmentation Overview
The different types of helium leak test system are vacuum test, sniffer test, helium spray and bombing test. The vacuum test is used to test components such as airbags, canisters, condensers, evaporators, fuel tanks, hoses, pipes, tubes and thermostatic valves. The sniffer test is used for the parts which can’t be pushed inside a vacuum chamber such as refrigerators or refrigerated food displays. It is also used to locate a leak which has already been detected by other methods, in order to allow for repair of other parts. The helium spray test is repeatedly used to check porosity in the cast parts or parts which operate in the vacuum such as water pumps and brake pumps. The bombing test is used to detect small leaks, where the usual leak range to be detected is from 5.0 x 10-2 mbar*L/s to 1.0 x 10-4 mbar*L/s.
Helium Leak Test System Market: Regional Outlook
The global helium leak test system market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant share of the helium leak test system market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein helium leak test system are useful for detecting minutest leakages, aids in boosting the growth of helium leak test system market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for helium leak test system because of the increasing industrial automation and increasing number of manufacturing plants.
Helium Leak Test System Market: Prominent Players
Some of the prominent players in the global helium leak test system market are:
- FUKUDA Co., Ltd
- FUKUDA USA Inc.
- NOLEK
- Lowener Vacuum Services AB
- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
- Telstar Vacuum Solutions
- Marposs S.P.A.
- Alliance Concept
- HVS Leak Detection
- Agilent Technologies
- Cincinnati Test Systems
