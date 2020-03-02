Gallnut Extract Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2025

The study on the Gallnut Extract Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Gallnut Extract Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Gallnut extract market is basically segmented on the basis of product form, usage, type and regions. Segmentation by product form includes powdered, whole, roasted, splits contents and liquid. Among all of these segments, powdered segment is dominating the market in terms of production, followed by liquid segment expected to grow in near future. Further Segmentation can also be done by usage includes textile industry, feed, pharmaceutical, food, personal care and cosmetics.

Among all of these, textile segment utilizing high percentage of gallnut extract in powdered form, following by pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. Segmentation can also be done on the basis of product type includes oak, Chinese sumac, witch hazel, and some other herbal trees. Among all of these segments, Chinese sumac is dominating the market due to its large cultivation. Meanwhile segments of herbal trees like Quercus infectoria is expected to grow in near future due to its skin conditioning agent.

Segmentation can also be done on the basis of geographical regions includes seven major regions – North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among all of these regions, Chinese market is expected to show positive growth in terms of mass consumption over the forecast period. In terms of value, some regions of South East Asia expected to account for a major share of the market for gallnut extract over the forecast period.

Population explosion leading more demand for textile products expected to drive the market growth as gallnut extracts having tannin present along with alum increase dyeing of cotton, wool and silk to produce pale shaded fabrics. Leather industry consumes more synthetic material inflates cost, which can be reduces by utilizing these natural extracts. Factors such medical anomalies, cosmetic usage, along with preparatory methods for the pharmaceutical industry is enhancing market growth throughout the globe. Major trend witnessed in the consumption of extracts as oil, mordant, and active ingredients drive the demand for producing bulk quantity. Consumption of tannic acid as a food additive in cooking enhances Color, emulsify it, stabilize it, thicken the consistency expected to drive as positive growth in this market segment in near future.

Some of the major players operating in gallnut extract Market includes Foodchem, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Sabinsa Cosmetics, Lvyin Biotech Co., Ltd, Sami Labs and Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

