Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Newest Business Analysis, Demand, Traits, Evaluation and Forecast 2027 | ANDRITZ AG, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Doosan Lentjes, FLSmidth A/S, General Electric Company, HAMON S.A.

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) technology removes oxides of sulfur from the combustion of flue gases of power plants and other industrial processes that burn oil or coal for process heating and electricity generation. The FGD system utilizes an alkaline sorbent to contact the flue gases to remove SOx. Stricter emission norms and demand for electricity generation will drive the global flue gas desulfurization systems market in the coming years. Key industry players are undertaking prominent initiatives such as contracts, partnerships & agreements, and overseas business expansion to gain a competitive advantage over other industry participants.

The flue gas desulfurization systems market is projected to grow in the forecast period on account of increasing demand for electricity and robust investments in thermal power generation. Also, stringent government regulations concerning air quality norms are propelling market growth. However, emerging alternative and renewable sources of energy may impede the growth of the flue gas desulfurization systems market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing count of coal-fired plants in India and China is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the flue gas desulfurization systems market and the key players in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. ANDRITZ AG, 2. Clyde Bergemann Power Group, 3. Doosan Lentjes, 4. FLSmidth A/S, 5. General Electric Company, 6. HAMON S.A., 7. Marsulex Environmental Technologies, 8. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., 9. Rafako SA, 10. Thermax Limited

What is the Market Scope?

The "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global flue gas desulfurization systems market is segmented on the basis of type, installation, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as dry and semi-dry FGD System and wet FGD System. On the basis of the installation, the market is segmented as greenfield and brownfield. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as chemical, cement manufacturing, iron and steel, power generation, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

