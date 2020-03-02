Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Evaluation, Development by High Firms, Developments by Varieties and Utility, Forecast to 2027

The New Report “Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The floating production storage and offloading, abbreviated as FPSO are floating vessels are used by the offshore oil and gas industry for the production and processing of hydrocarbons, and storage of oil. Increasing oil & gas consumption worldwide, particularly in power generation and transportation sectors, is encouraging the exploration of more hydrocarbon reserves. Also, robust investments to support energy infrastructure growth and the rising demand for offshore oil & gas production in countries such as Mexico and Brazil are likely to promote the growth of the floating production storage and offloading market during the forecast period.

The global floating production storage and offloading market is projected to witness steady growth in the forecast period owing to significant developments in the field of exploration & production activities and an increase in deep and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production. However, associated high initial costs may hamper the growth of the floating production storage and offloading market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, technical advantages over other production systems are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the floating production storage and offloading market in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Bluewater Energy Services BV, 2.BW Offshore Group, 3.Keppel Corporation, 4.MODEC, Inc., 5.Petroleo Brasileiro SA, 6.Royal Dutch Shell Plc, 7.Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, 8.SBM Offshore Group, 9.Teekay Corporation, 10.Total SA

What is the Market Scope?

The global floating production storage and offloading market is segmented on the basis of type, propulsion, hull type, and usage. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global floating production storage and offloading market is segmented on the basis of type, propulsion, hull type, and usage. Based on type, the market is segmented as new-build and converted. By propulsion, the market is segmented as towed and self-propelled. On the basis of the hull type, the market is segmented as single hull and double hull. The market on the basis of the usage is classified as shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deep water.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Floating Production Storage and Offloading market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

