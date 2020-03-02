Flax Milk Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Flax Milk market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Critical Details included from the report:

Accurate representation of this projected growth of the International Flax Milk market during the prediction phase

Analysis of the advertising, advertising, promotional approaches embraced by market players from the Flax Milk market

Assessment of the global existence of different players from the Flax Milk marketplace

A comprehensive study of those supply-demand tendencies in different regions

Manufacturing/production capacities of different players working in the Flax Milk marketplace

Competitive Outlook

Light on the throws Business prospects of players operating in the market. Preferred marketing channels the product pricing plans , product portfolio of players, and market presence of each company is included in the accounts. The dominant players covered in the report comprise Business 4, Business two, Business 3, and Company.

Regional Assessment

The marketplace study that is presented sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various regional markets. In addition, the effects of the governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of this market in every region is examined in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Milk alternative has a rising acceptance not only among vegans but also among health-conscious consumers. Of this larger segment Flax milk is available in various product categories such as flavored, plain and flavored unsweetened. Flax milk market is segmented on the basis of a type as; plane and flavored, where vanilla and chocolate flavors are some of the key flavors in Flax milk.

Based on distribution channel Flax milk market is segmented as, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online stores, convenience stores and other retail formats. Sales from supermarkets in Europe has witnessed growth in recent years, this is due to the private label brands leading the sales in the majority of the region.

Flax Milk Market Regional Outlook:

The use of flax has a historical significance in the U.S. and Europe where flax was used for vegetable-based cloth until the 19th century. Western Europe and North America among one of the most attractive markets for milk alternatives including flax seed, which is backed by the highest growth in demand for organic and healthy food trends. People in these regions have started making their own flax milk at home, however, the convenience of packed flax milk has propelled the consumption of flax milk.

According to Google trends, countries such as Australia, New-Zealand, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. have reported highest searches for vegan food. Similarly dairy free, flax milk, soy milk, almond milk searches have shown a high interest from people in the same countries.

Flax Milk Market Drivers and Trends:

The health trend is now on an exponential growth, consumers want food to be healthy and have thus become more demanding. Manufacturers are also looking to innovate and provide a healthy alternative to consumers. This is well synergized with the organic trend where consumers are willing to pay more for organic and healthy food. With small and medium scale enterprises (SME's) having witnessed double-digit growth, food and beverages giant have focused their investment in such produces of organic and healthy food, acquisition and mergers have become common in order gain substantial market capitalization.

Lactose intolerance and milk allergy are key drivers that are driving new innovation in products, which is growing the market. Lactose-free milk is also available in the market, however, the dairy substitutes including Flax milk is an effective option for people with other milk protein allergies. Many people have started opting for completely dairy-free alternatives and this is where flax milk provides creamy nutty flavor alternative.

A significant shift in populations from rural to urban areas in various developing economies is another factor driving market growth. Rapid lifestyle changes in terms of working hours, commuting time and daily chore time are some factors resulting in a shift towards more convenient or packaged food options. An increasing number of working professionals, single-person households and students are opting for on-the-go drinks, which they can easily pick from supermarkets or convenience stores, and still maintain a healthy diet

Flax Milk Market Key Players:

Flax milk products have been introduced by the manufacturers in both flavored and unflavored product categories and a demand surplus has also been noticed in the sales of these products although most of the products are sold under private label some of the global market players participating in flax milk market include; Good Karma Foods, Inc., GoBeyond Foods.

