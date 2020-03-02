Europe Surgical Suture Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2020-2027: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Corporation

During our study, we have segmented the surgical sutures market by product, and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. The absorbable sutures is further sub-segmented as natural sutures and synthetic sutures. The application segment is classified as cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, gynecology surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries and others. Geographically, the Europe market for surgical scalpels is segmented into UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland and Rest of Europe.

Europe occupies second position in the global surgical sutures market and is estimated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing focus of market players for manufacturing the surgical sutures due to the rise in the cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries and orthopedic surgeries are leading to the growth of the market growth in the forecasted period.

Surgical suture market in Europe is anticipated to grow from US$ 844.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,328.5 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The market is likely to propel in future due to the various factors, one of them is the performance of the key players that are aiming to the reach their customers through geographical expansions and introductions of new products among the others. For instance, Ethicon USA, LLC holds the maximum market share of 47.4% in the suture market. The company is dedicated to manufactures and sells medical devices with wide ranges of applications in healthcare. The company is specialized in surgical solutions, medical devices, and professional education. The company’ product portfolio also included wide range of products for surgical suture, wound closure devices, and gynecology devices. In addition, company has various independent offices worldwide that enables for the easy adaptation of the culture in the countries. The adaptation of the culture helps to introduce their products in the different countries. Thus, owing to these facts the company has a strong hold in the surgical suture market.

The absorbable segment for the surgical suture market held the maximum market share in the year 2017, which contributed a market share of 59.1% and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 which will account a market share of 60.5% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

The market for surgical sutures in Europe consists of well-recognized as well as emerging companies operating at the regional as well as local level. Some of the companies operating in the surgical sutures market in Europe include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Corporation, Sutures India, Péters Surgical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Serag-Wiessner GmbH & CO. KG among others.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the surgical sutures market.

-Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

-The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe surgical sutures market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

-Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

-Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

-Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

