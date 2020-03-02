Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Reach US$ 13.17 Bn at CAGR of 4.7% in 2027

“Semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 8.45 Bn in 2018 to US$ 13.17 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Significant demand for consumer electronic devices boost the manufacturing prospects, which is further fueling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the increase in adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected devices across industry verticals is anticipated to boost semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period. Today’s smart products contain complex electronic systems that require flawless operation in the real world. Device miniaturization, support for multiple wireless technologies, faster data rates, and longer battery life, demand highly sophisticated Integrated Circuits (ICs) incorporated into the devices.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market – Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Additionally, demand for numerous feature integrations onto a single device has led to complex circuit board designs of these electronics. As an example, a smartphone today includes features such as camera, calling function, torch, storage drives, and connectivity with other devices, compatible ports for connections, a multimedia player, and many other functions, etc. Similarly, other consumer electronic devices have been improving on similar lines propelling the semiconductor manufacturers for more miniaturization of the chips and integration of more functionalities. Smartphones lead the incorporations of semiconductor equipment into the devices.

The Wafer Manufacturing Equipment segment is the leading equipment type with the highest market share in North America semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. It includes single crystal manufacturing equipment, wafer processing equipment, inspection & metrology equipment, and others. The wafer manufacturing equipment is available in different forms and most of which are specific to growing, removing, depositing materials from the wafer. The increase in demand for semiconductor in various applications is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of wafer manufacturing equipment market.

The US dominated the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market across the North American region through the forecast period, followed by Mexico and Canada.

