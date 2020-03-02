Europe Automotive Sensors Market to Reach US$ 3.83 Bn at CAGR of 6.8% in 2027

“The Europe automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 2.13 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 3.83 Bn in 2027.”

The automotive industry is constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the sensors market in the automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with sensors manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers.

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Melexis

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance. Similarly, On Semiconductor has been chosen by Mercedes EQ Formula E Team to develop next-gen electric power for enhancing efficiency and performance. The major catalyst for the growth of semiconductors in the automotive industry is attributed to the continued partnerships between automotive manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers.

The automotive OEMs are integrating their vehicle’s dashboards, seats, heating systems as well as mirrors with advanced sensors and embedded computers, which is facilitating the sensors industry players to design and develop robust technologies. Sensors are also integrated into areas such as braking system, induction motor, and battery system, among others. With the rising electric vehicle production, the requirement for a large number of semiconductors and other electronics. The automotive market players operating in the region requires an increased number of partnerships with sensor manufacturers, in order to soar exponentially in the EV cars segment. The partnership parameter is a major factor for both the industry players to drive their markets, which is anticipated to drive the Europe automotive sensors market in the coming years.

