Electric Motor Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

An electric motor is a machine that converts electrical energy to mechanical energy. These are broadly used in industrial fans, pumps, disk drives, domestic appliances, electric cars, compressors, machine tools, HVAC applications, power tools, as well as automated robots among others. These motors are gaining adoption over standard motors owing to several factors including longer operating life, low maintenance, low power consumption, and a high tolerance for voltage fluctuations.

The rising fuel prices across the globe have created a need to shift to non-conventional sources of fuel. Also, several governments are taking initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint. As a result of this, the production of electric vehicles is witnessing a high demand. Also, governments of certain countries such as China and the US, are supporting the adoption of electric vehicles by offering subsidies and favorable policies. Since electric motors have a major application in electric vehicles, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the electronic motor market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the electric motor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from electric motor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electric motor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electric motor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

General Electric

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp

The report analyzes factors affecting electric motor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electric motor market in these regions.

