Customer Self-service Software Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 – 2028

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Growth outlook of the global Customer Self-service Software market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Customer Self-service Software market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Customer Self-service Software over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Customer Self-service Software across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Customer Self-service Software and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Customer Self-service Software market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

The rising presence of consumers to adopt the customer self-service software solutions to enhance the level of satisfaction and loyalty is one of the key factors projected to boost the growth of the global market in the coming few years. In addition, the rising availability of a large number of customer service touch points is likely to supplement the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the flip side, the rising deployment of customer of self-service tools is expected to reduce the personal interaction and engagement of companies with customers. This is estimated to restrict the growth of the global customer self-service software market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the low rate of adoption of customer self-service technologies among organizations and the lack of awareness regarding its benefits are predicted to hamper the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Global Customer Self-service Software Market: Market Potential

Several large scale organization operating across the globe are making efforts to understand the consumer behavior in order to enhance their services. The integration of artificial intelligence, big data, and business intelligence with customer self-service software technologies is projected to generate promising opportunities for key players in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automated customer self-service software across a large number of medium and small-sized enterprises across the globe is expected to encourage the market’s growth.

However, the key players in the global market are expected to face several challenges in the coming years, which if not addressed are estimated to curtail the growth of the market in the near future. As a result, these players are focusing on technological glitches and complex user interfaces. In addition, the absence of skilled workforce to handle self-service portals is expected to curb the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global Customer Self-service Software Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for customer self-service software has been divided on the basis of geography in order to offer a thorough overview of the regional segments. In the past few years, North America held a key share of the global market and is likely to remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period. The increasing penetration of web self-service solutions and mobile among consumers is estimated to encourage the growth of the North America market in the next few years. In addition, the presence of several leading customer self-service software players is anticipated to supplement the development of the market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for customer self-service software is expected to experience a progressive growth in the next few years. The rising rate of adoption of customer self-service software solutions in order to fulfill the demands of the increasing customer base is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the coming few years. Moreover, the rising awareness among consumers concerning the advantages of customer self-service software is predicted to fuel the market’s growth in the near future.

Global Customer Self-service Software Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading players operating in the customer self-service software market across the globe are Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.Com, Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Zendesk, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Nuance Communications, Inc., Avaya, Inc., and BMC Software, Inc. The increasing level of competition in the market is likely to attract a large number of players to participate in the market and gain a competitive edge in the next few years.

