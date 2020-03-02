Conveyor Monitoring Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

Global Conveyor Monitoring Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

competitive landscape of global conveyor monitoring market include –

Fenner Dunlop

PHOENIX CBS GMBH

ContiTech Conveyor Belt Group

SKF

Bruel & Kjaer

Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd.

Yellowtec

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

The competition is expected to highly intensify with an increase in the number of players in future.

Conveyor Monitoring Market: Key Trends

The conveyor monitoring market is expected to rise at a prominent pace in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the rising focus of companies towards reduction of revenue loss due to faults in conveyor systems coupled with the increasing awareness of predictive maintenance tools and techniques. In addition to this, the conveyor monitoring system also helps in eliminating wastage, cut maintenance costs and increase credibility of the customers.

Conveyor belts often suffer from faults such a longitudinal crack, damages to belt edges, belt wear and tear, and belt overlapping on pulleys. This hamper the productivity of the production units, in order to avoid large number of industry players are adopting conveyor monitoring system. This is a prominent factor expected to drive the global conveyor monitoring market in the coming few years.

However, factors like high costs of installation and maintenance of conveyor monitoring system is a strong factor expected to hamper growth of the global conveyor monitoring market.

Nevertheless, increasing integrate of conveyor monitoring system with several other sensor and detector are some other factors expected to drive the global conveyor monitoring market.

Conveyor Monitoring Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the conveyor monitoring market is divided into Asia pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the conveyor monitoring market in the coming few years. This is mainly due to presence of several players in the region. Apart from this, factors such as technological innovation and adoption of automation technologies in the mining and power generation industries are some other factors anticipated to play a vital role in the growth of the conveyor monitoring market in the forecast period.

