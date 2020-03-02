Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

key developments, including IIoT and operational technology implementations where tens of thousands of identities need to be managed.

ForgeRock’s uniquely designed solution caters to the IoT scale will take consumer IAM offerings to the next level. The solution will potentially help its clients significantly expand their customer base across a wide range of industries such as the financial services, retail, telecommunication and media, automotive, and healthcare.

Global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America and Europe are prominent markets for consumer IAM solutions. The uptake of consumer IAM technologies in these regions is stimulated by the implementation of stricter regulations pertaining to the security of consumers’ information. One such is the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in the EU. A large number of organizations, especially SMEs, are adopting advanced consumer IAM services to gain a significant edge over others. The Asia Pacific market for consumer IAM solutions is projected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The substantial demand is mainly attributed to increasing IT spending by enterprises in major economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

Global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Competitive Analysis

Vendors in the consumer IAM market are keen on providing innovative solutions and disruptive technologies to consolidate their shares in major regions. These solutions help customers meet their diverse security needs. The launch of disruptive technologies is expected to intensify the competition in the marketplace. Several companies prefer outsourcing IAM functions to provide a better consumer experience. Major players vying for a sustained share in the consumer IAM market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Janrain, Okta, Inc., Ubisecure, ForgeRock, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Inc., and LoginRadius Inc.

