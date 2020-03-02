Computer Graphics Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

In 2018, the market size of Computer Graphics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Computer Graphics .

This report studies the global market size of Computer Graphics , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Computer Graphics Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Computer Graphics history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Computer Graphics market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes key developments in the computer graphics market form 2001 onwards. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the computer graphics market is also covered in the report.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global computer graphics market based on their 2015 revenues, profiling of major players (hardware and application software providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2013 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global computer graphics market include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., ARM Ltd., Intel Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Nvidia Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adobe Systems Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Autodesk Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Dassault Systèmes SA. Other players include Matrox, Mentor Graphics, Inc. and 3D PLM-related software providers including, PTC, SAP PLM, Oracle PLM etc.

The global computer graphics market is segmented as below:

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Component

Hardware

Application Software

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Application

CAD

Image Processing

Entertainment (3D/Animation/Visual Effects (VFX))

User Interfaces

Others (Education Graphics, etc.)

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Computer Graphics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Computer Graphics , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Computer Graphics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Computer Graphics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Computer Graphics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Computer Graphics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Computer Graphics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.