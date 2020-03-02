Coated Paper Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2017 – 2025

Coated Paper Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Coated Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Coated Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Coated Paper Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Segmentation

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a major revenue contributor during the forecast period. The booming e-commerce sector, particularly in India and China, is stimulating the demand for coated paper in the region. The growing popularity of home delivery systems and increasing emphasis on advertisement and marketing strategies are also propelling the growth of the region. Moreover, the flourishing growth of the printing and packaging sectors is supplementing the growth of APAC.

Europe and North America are expected to witness sluggish growth owing to the presence of stringent regulatory environment and the rising penetration of electronic media. The growth of the Middle East and Africa can be attributed to the increasing demand from the printing and packaging industries.

Global Coated Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

The global coated paper market is a moderately fragmented arena with high competitive rivalry among key players. Several key players are investing sizeable funds for boosting their geographical outreach and acquiring small businesses. The highly capital intensive nature of the market is prompting companies to shift focus from developed regions to emerging countries, where raw materials and labor are cheaper. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global coated paper market are Sappi Ltd., NewPage Corporation, Nippon, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corp., Lecta Deutschland GmbH, Oji Holdings Corporation, and Dunn Company.

