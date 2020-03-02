Childcare Management Software Market Upcoming Technological Developments by 2027 – Kwiksol Corporation, Oncare, Softerware, Inc., Tadpoles

Childcare Management Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud- Based); Solution (Family and Child Data Management, Attendance Tracker, Accounting, Time and Activity Management, Nutrition Management, Others)

In the present scenario, working professionals commit most of their time in workspaces and are unable to concentrate on personal life. This has compelled them to opt for daycare centers for their children to groom their learning abilities. Enrollment of kids aged 2–5 is more across preschools, kindergarten, or daycare centers. Preprimary programs, include kindergarten and preschool programs, provide educational experiences, whereas childcare runs daycare programs that exclude educational programs.

This factor plays a major role in deciding an appropriate enrollment program. Every day, a huge number of children are being enrolled in daycare centers; this demands an efficient system to manage the regular activities of kids. Therefore, the scope of the childcare management system is gaining momentum across the world. Thus, it drives the childcare management software market.

The global childcare management software market is estimated to account US$ 144.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.9 Mn by 2027.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007672

Strategic Insights

Some of the market initiatives were observed to be the most adopted strategy in the global childcare management software market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: iClassPro announced a partnership with Sweet Peas Educational Gymnastics to promote physical, social and cognitive development in children 6 months to 6 years old.

2018: KidCheck announced Check-In Passes feature which creates various pre-paid options for members to purchase childcare ahead.

2017: HiMama released childcare software which offers new management feature for child care administrators.

The report segments the global childcare management software market as follows:

Global Childcare Management Software Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Childcare Management Software Market – By Solution

Family & Child Data Management

Attendance Tracker

Accounting

Time & Activity Management

Nutrition Management

Others

Global Childcare Management Software Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (MEA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007672

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com