CBD Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018 to 2028

Global CBD Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global “CBD Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the CBD market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the CBD industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

CBD Heavyweights Are Deploying Expansion and Acquisition Strategies for Further Growth

To take the global CBD market to newer heights, several CBD majors have considered collaborating with Cannabis icons like Snoop Dogg, as well as to partner with beverage brands like Constellation, to create CBD infused beverages to attract potential customers. Companies like Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Tilray are expanding their cultivation to match the gap between the demand and supply of CBD. The brands have entered different verticals of the market, like vapes, oils, edibles, tinctures, topicals, soft-gels, pre-rolls, etc. to offer the consumer a luxury of choice. The companies are also making agreements with retail stores and pharmacies for the exclusive distribution of their products.

Companies have signed agreements with organizations like ‘Canada's Smartest Kitchen' to develop premium chocolates, cakes and confectionary infused with CBD, attracting dessert-loving customers. These CBD-infused products provide the customers with a choice of enjoying their favorite food with the added benefits of cannabis. Cannabis companies are investing a significant amount into research and development of new products to attract potential customers. These products are developed, keeping in mind the young generation, which is curious about the benefits of cannabis and its derivatives. A significant section of the youth has knowledge about the psychoactive effects of cannabis yet is unaware of the therapeutic benefits from CBD.

Patient Care: A Service Adding Value to the CBD Market

Major companies in the CBD market seek to penetrate the medical cannabis market by employing patient care services for their potential customers. Companies like Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Hexo Corp have gained a network of patients by providing them with services like regular check-ups and a steady supply of CBD. This program not only benefits the customers but also the company as it incites customer loyalty. The sale of medical cannabis has never gone below 45% in the past, thus making patient care services an effective channel to endorse the products. Patient care service presents the company with data of usage patterns of customers, providing them actionable insights into the demand across the different verticals of the cannabis-derivatives, thus helping them plan their production activity accordingly.

