Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 – 2025
Global Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint
In this Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
On the basis of product type, the global Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing market report covers the key segments, such as
Segmentation
Based on the types of equipment used in automotive wheel fatigue testing, the automotive wheel fatigue testing market is segmented into,
- Automotive Wheel Cornering Fatigue Testing Equipment
- Automotive Wheel Radial Fatigue Testing Equipment
- Others
Based on its applications, the automotive wheel fatigue testing market is segmented into,
- Military Vehicles
- Bus and Trucks
- Passenger Cars and Light Trucks
Based on distribution channels, the automotive wheel fatigue testing market is segmented into,
- Distributors
- Direct Sales
