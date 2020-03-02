Automotive Transmission Systems Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automotive Transmission Systems market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automotive Transmission Systems market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Automotive Transmission Systems market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

Drivers and Restraints

The report highlights the prominent factors influencing the growth of the automotive transmission systems market. Based on the findings of the report, the need to reduce carbon emissions, the growing demand for the expansion of production facilities, the need for better fuel efficiency than that offered by conventional transmission systems, and high installation rates of continuously variable transmission systems in Asia Pacific and North America are currently driving the demand for automotive transmission systems.

On the flip side, high maintenance cost and performance gaps pose a major challenge for the growth of the automotive transmission systems market. Moreover, high cost constraints of dual clutch transmission systems and technical limitations of continuously variable transmission systems result in a lower installation rate in commercial vehicles across the globe.

On the plus side, however, the increased demand for hybrid vehicles presents key opportunities for this market. Automobile manufacturers in developing markets such as Brazil and India are yet to explore the use of these technologies, which is likely to spur the demand for automotive transmission systems at greater levels.

Automotive Transmission Systems Market: Vendor Landscape

There are several leading players operating in the automotive transmission systems market. These include Borgwarner Inc., Fiat Powertrain, Aisin Aw Co. Ltd., Gkn Driveline, Hofer Powertrain GmbH, Hilite International, Fuji Heavy Industries, Jatco Ltd., Magna Powertrain, Niba Ag, IAV Automotive Engineering, Ntc Powertrain, Luk GmbH& Co., Suzler Ltd., Valeo, Tremec, and Ricardo plc.

