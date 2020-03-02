Asia Pacific Automotive Sensors Market to ReachUS$ 9.52 Bn at CAGR of 10.1% in 2027

“The Asia Pacific automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 4.03 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 9.52 Bn in 2027. “

The automotive industry is constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a significant factor in boosting the sensors market in the automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with sensors manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005046/

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Melexis

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance. Similarly, On Semiconductor has been chosen by Mercedes EQ Formula E Team to develop next-gen electric power for enhancing efficiency and performance. The primary catalyst for the growth of semiconductors in the automotive industry is attributed to the continued partnerships between automotive manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers.

The automakers are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing, and developing connected cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward connected cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years.

The growth trajectory of connected cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt connected cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players, i.e., automotive and sensors industry are continually focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials, and finally integrating the cars with robust technologies.

China is anticipated to lead the Asia Pacific automotive sensors market across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China is an important automobile market in the Asia Pacific. Further, the country occupies the lion’s share in the Asia Pacific automotive sensors market. This is attributable to increasing adoption of the safety features in vehicles and growth in infotainment applications, including navigation, among others. Further, ADAS systems have become popular in the country, and features including parking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, forward collision warning, and blind-spot detection are supplementing the growth of the market prominently.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005046/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe Automotive Sensors market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Automotive Sensors market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth APAC market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.