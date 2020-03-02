3D Scanning Market Report Highlights Diversity, Novelty and Impact of Emerging Solutions

3D scanning is a non-destructive and non-contact technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. It captures the exact shape and size into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation. It is ideally suitable for the inspection of complex geometries that requires a massive amount of data for their description. It is considered as a powerful tool in several industries such as automotive, animation, dental, and aeronautics including many others.

The increase in adoption of the 3D scanner in a wide range of industries along with the technological advancement in the 3D scanner is driving the growth of global 3D scanner market. However, the price sensitivity associated with the use of 3D scanners may retrain the growth of the market. Also, acceptance of high definition content recording for movies and other media application is expected to deliver a substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in the global 3D scanner market.

The reports cover key developments in the 3D Scanning market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 3D Scanning market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 3D Scanning in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 3D Scanning market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the 3D Scanning market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Artec

Autodesk, Inc.

Creaform

David Vision Systems GmbH

FARO Technologies Inc.

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB

MakerBot Industries, LLC

Nikon Metrology NV

The report analyzes factors affecting the 3D Scanning market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 3D Scanning in these regions.

