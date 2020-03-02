1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Research Report 2020-2027 Top 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors Forecast To 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

Ashland

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Dupont

MYJ

Yuneng Chemical

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

Market Segment by Product Type

Electronic Grade

General Grade

Market Segment by Application

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

