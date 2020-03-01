Transfection Technology Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2025

major players in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the transfection technology market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and Porter's five forces analysis and key players' market share analysis in 2012 in the transfection technology market.

Market size estimations involved in-depth study of demand of transfection technology products in hospitals, clinics and research organizations and average price range of each segment. Additionally, disease prevalence, geographic presence and historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration for calculating the market size. The market size estimated for each category is based on secondary data obtained for all the above factors cumulatively. The data obtained from secondary research was analyzed extensively and has been validated with the help of industry experts in order to arrive at the most accurate market size estimations. Additionally, we have applied top down approach to estimate the global market figure and assumed percentage split to calculate the market by method and application. The entire transfection technology market has been validated thorough extensive secondary and primary research.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase market share. The report also profiles major players in the transfection technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Major market players profiled in this report includes Sigma Aldrich Corporation, SignaGen Laboratories, Lonza Group Ltd., Life Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Promega Corporation and QIAGEN.

The transfection technology market is segmented into the following categories:

Transfection technology market, by Methods Reagent Based Method Lipid mediated transfection (Lipofection) Calcium phosphate Catonic polymers DEAE-dextran Activated dendrimers Magnetic beads Instrument Based Method Electroporation Biolistic technology Microinjection Laserfection Virus Based Method

Transfection Technology Market, by Applications Bio-medical Research Transgenic models Cancer Research Gene and protein expression studies Cell based microarrays for drug discovery and development Therapeutic Delivery Biotherapeutics Electro-chemotherapy and electro-immunotherapy Protein Production

Transfection Technology Market, by Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of The World



