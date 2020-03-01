Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) market are discussed within the accounts.

Key Players Operating in Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market

Numerous regional and international players operate in the torque tools (gun/wrench) market. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented, and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Torque tools (gun/wrench) manufacturers are adopting two vital strategies ? new product development and acquisition ? to cater to the needs of different end-users. Key players operating in the global torque tools (gun/wrench) market are:

Actuant Corporation

Apex Tool Group

Atlas Copco

Snap-on Incorporated

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

TOHNICHI Mfg. CO., LTD.

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP

FACOM Tool

HYTORC, Div. UNEX Corporation

K-Tool International (KTI)

Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

Mountz, Inc.

Norbar Torque Tools Ltd.

Park Tool Company

Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Tone Co., Ltd.

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market: Research Scope

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market Segmentation, by Product Type

Manual Torque Wrenches

Pneumatic Torque Wrenches

Electronic Torque Wrenches

Hydraulic Torque Wrench

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market Segmentation, by Industry

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Mining

Engineering & Machinery Manufacturing

Others

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

