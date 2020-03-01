Small Domestic Appliances Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Small Domestic Appliances economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key Players Operating in the Small Domestic Appliances Market

The small domestic appliances market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are expanding their business across different regions to cater to the demands of consumers. A few of the key players operating in the global small domestic appliances market are:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Candy Hoover Group S.r.l.

Dyson Ltd

Groupe SEB

Kenwood Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GlenDimplex (Morphy Richards)

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC. (Russell Hobbs)

Whirlpool Corporation

Global Small Domestic Appliances Market: Research Scope

Global Small Domestic Appliances Market, by Type

Kitchen Appliances Coffee maker Toasters & ovens Mixes & blenders Rice cookers Microwave Water filters Others (Fryers & Electric grills)

Cleaning Appliances Vacuum cleaners Sponges and scourers Cleaning brushes Mops & buckets Others (Protective gloves & microfiber clothes)

Other Appliances Humidifiers & dehumidifiers Heaters Shavers Air conditioners Irons Air purifiers Others (Hair Dryers & sewing machines)



Global Small Domestic Appliances Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores



The report on the global small domestic appliances market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

